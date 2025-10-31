TNI Morning News Headlines – October 31, 2025

📌Sakhigopal, Puri: Sea of devotees thronged Sakhigopal in Puri district on the auspicious occasion of Alana Nabami to witness holy darshan of Radha’s feet.
📌Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi flagged off the ‘Run for Unity’ marathon to celebrate National Unity Day and 150th birth anniversary of the Iron Man of India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.
📌BJP leader Pitabas Panda murder: Key accused Pintu Das transferred to Phulbani jail.
📌On Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays Tribute to Sardar Patel, marking the birth anniversary of the Iron Man of India at the Statue of Unity in Ekta Nagar, Gujarat.
📌PM Modi witnesses ‘Rashtriya Ekta Diwas’ parade on the occasion of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas.
📌NDA releases its manifesto for 2025 Bihar assembly elections.
📌US deported 2,790 Indians staying illegally: Centre.
📌Nifty, Sensex open steady amid lack of positive triggers; eyes on global trade deals, Bihar polls.
📌India enters the final of Women’s World Cup 2025 after beating Australia; will face South Africa in the final on 2nd November 2025.
📌Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his US counterpart Peter Hegseth ink an India-US defence framework agreement at a meeting in Kuala Lumpur.
