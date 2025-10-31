Nuapada Bypoll: PRO Tanuja Mohanty suspended for violating Code of Conduct

TNI Bureau: The Information and Public Relations Department has suspended Government Public Relations Officer (PRO) Tanuja Mohanty, OS- II for violating the Model Code of Conduct during the Nuapada by-election.

The Election Commission of India earlier ordered an investigation into the matter.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Action was taken against her based on the allegations of opposition BJD and Congress, who accused Mohanty of promoting a specific party on social media.

Disciplinary action was taken by the Public Relations Department following direct instructions from the State Election Commission.

During the suspension period, Tanuja will remain at the state headquarters in Bhubaneswar. She has been directed by the Election Commission not to leave the headquarters without permission.