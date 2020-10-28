TNI Morning News Headlines – October 28, 2020

Odisha News

👉 Odisha reports single-day spike of 1540 Covid-19 cases including 886 quarantine and 654 local contact cases in 24 hours. Total cases now stand at 285482 including 268115 recoveries & 16030 active cases.

👉 Khordha reported 208 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours followed by Sundargarh (111), Angul (100) and Balasore (92).

👉 Odisha reports 12 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours including 2 each from Jharsuguda, Khordha and Nuapada. Toll mounts to 1284.

👉 Koraput Boat Capsizes: Bodies of 2 of the 3 youths fished out, one missing. Seach operation under way in Jalaput Reservoir.

👉 Sero Survey to begin in Cuttack from November 2.

👉 572 kg of ganja worth Rs 56.9 lakh in Rayagada Dist, smugglers flee.

👉 Similipal Sanctuary in Mayurbhanj Dist to reopen for visitors from November 1.

👉 A one-month-old baby girl sold by parents for Rs 15000, rescued in Sambalpur.

India News

👉 India reports 43,893 new COVID-19 cases & 508 deaths in the last 24 hours.

👉 Total case tally stands at 79,90,322 including 6,10,803 active cases, 72,59,509 cured/discharged/migrated cases & 1,20,010 deaths.

👉 Total 10,54,87,680 samples tested for COVID-19 up to 27th October. Of these 10,66,786 samples were tested yesterday: ICMR.

👉 NIA raids underway at 10 locations across Kashmir including Bandipora of North Kashmir.

👉 Bihar Elections 2020: Voting underway for the first phase of Bihar Assembly elections following COVID-19 norms. 5% voter turnout recorded till 8 am. 1,066 candidates in fray for 71 seats.

👉 Encounter breaks out at Aribagh Machama area of Budgam in J&K. 2 terrorists killed in Budgam encounter.

👉 PM Modi to hold 3 election rallies in Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur and Patna today.

👉 IPL: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) beat Delhi Capitals (DC) by 88 runs.