TNI Morning News Headlines – October 23, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 441 COVID-19 cases on Saturday including 253 quarantine and 188 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reports 205 fresh Covid cases followed by Cuttack (37).

➡️ Odisha reports 4 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours including Khordha (2), Angul (1) and (Puri). With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 8,305.

➡️ As many as 69,414 samples were tested yesterday in Odisha.

➡️ Keonjhar: Body of a 5-year-old girl, who went missing during Lakshmi Puja on October 20, recovered from a field.

➡️ Mamita Murder Case: State Commission for Women Chairperson, Namita Behera meets the family of Mamita Meher at her residence.

India News

➡️ India reports 16,326 new cases and 666 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Total active cases stands at 1,73,728.

➡️ 9 trekkers dead; Uttarakhand toll rises to 64, 2 rescued & 2 remain missing out of a group of 11 trekkers which had gone missing in Harsil.

➡️ CBSE term 1 board exams are scheduled to start from November 30 in offline mode from 11.30 am, and not 10.30, due to the winter season.

➡️ Jammu & Kashmir Police launches 24/7 toll free helpline number in which public can share information regarding terrorists. 0194-2455798 is the helpline number.

➡️ Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with beneficiaries & stakeholders of Aatmanirbhar Bharat Swayampurna Goa programme.

➡️ Amit Shah to inaugurate Srinagar-Sharjah international flight today.

➡️ Petrol prices reached a record high in Madhya Pradesh’s Balaghat, surging to Rs 118.25 per litre on Saturday. The diesel price was at Rs 107.46 per litre.

➡️ Prabhas turns 42 today. The actor promised that he will introduce Vikramaditya with a teaser of Radhe Shyam today. The teaser will release in six Indian languages.

World News

➡️ Joe Biden vows to defend Taiwan if attacked by China.

➡️ India wants compensation for climate damages caused by rich nations.

➡️ World’s longest lockdown ends, Melbourne opens.

➡️ Pak PM Imran Khan to release Notification for Lt Gen Anjum’s Appointment as ISI Chief by Saturday.