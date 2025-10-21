TNI Morning News Headlines – October 21, 2025

📌Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi celebrates Kali Puja and joins locals in Diwali festivities at his native village Raikala in Keonjhar district.
📌Low pressure forms over Bay of Bengal; likely to become depression in 36 hours. Widespread rain to grip Odisha from October 22 to 26; no cyclone threat for now: IMD.
📌Special train flagged off between Daspalla and Puri on Diwali
📌BJP leader Pitabas Panda murder probe in final stages, all details and results will be disclosed in next two days, informed South Range IG Niti Shekhar.
📌BSF jawan killed, 5 injured in truck-car collision along Odisha-Andhra borde
📌Altogether 19 candidates have filed nominations for the upcoming Nuapada by-election in Odisha.
📌BJD Candidate Snehangini Chhuria files Nomination for Nuapada Bypolls.
📌Defence Minister Rajnath Singh pays homage to the martyrs on Police Commemoration Day, at the National Police Memorial.
📌Bihar Elections 2025: No political party, candidate, organization or person shall publish any advertisement in the print media on the poll day and one day prior to the poll day: Election Commission of india.
📌Renowned Film Actor & Director Govardhan Asrani passes away at 84.
📌US President Donald Trump says he will go to China early next year.
