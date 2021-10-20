TNI Morning News Headlines – October 20, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 559 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday including 321 quarantine and 238 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reports 279 fresh Covid cases followed by Cuttack (54).

➡️ Odisha reports 2 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours including Cuttack (2) and Jagatsinghapur (2). With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 8,296.

➡️ As many as 70,586 samples were tested yesterday in Odisha.

➡️ Govind Sahu confesses that he killed school teacher Mamita Meher and buried her body inside the under construction stadium site of the Sunshine English Medium School at Mahaling.

➡️ BJP Mahila Morcha members hurl eggs at residence of Minister Dibyashankar Mishra in Bhawanipatna; demand dismissal and arrest of Mishra.

➡️ BJP observes 12-hour Kalahandi bandh demanding resignation of Minister Dibyashankar Mishra and CBI investigation into the matter.

➡️ Courier boy from Bhubaneswar jumps into river from Kathajodi bridge in Cuttack, dies.

India News

➡️ India reports 14,623 new Covid-19 cases, 19,446 recoveries & 197 deaths in last 24 hrs.

➡️ Total active cases stands at 1,78,098, 3,34,78,247 cured cases & 4,52,651 deaths.

➡️ 99,12,82,283 doses of COVID vaccine administered in the country so far, 41,36,142 in last 24 hrs.

➡️ Recovery Rate currently at 98.15% – highest since March 2020. Active cases account for 0.52% of total cases – lowest since March 2020.

➡️ Kerala reported 7,643 new cases and 77 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ NIA conducted raids at 11 places in Jammu and Kashmir in a recent terrorism conspiracy case.

➡️ Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the Kushinagar International Airport.

World News

➡️ Social media giant Facebook plans to change its name.

➡️ At least 21 people have died, while around 24 are still missing due to flooding and landslide incidents in Nepal.

➡️ India, Taliban to meet today at Moscow Format in Russia.

➡️ International Monetary Fund (IMF) chief economist Gita Gopinath to leave IMF, return to Harvard University in January.

➡️ Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina orders tough action against communal rioters.