TNI Morning News Headlines – October 18, 2024

➡️Odisha Government reconstitutes special task force to implement National Education Policy-2020 (NEP-2020) in the State.
➡️Woman, 4-year-old daughter lost hands and legs after falling off train at Singapur Road Station in Rayagada district.
➡️Police arrested a man for sexually abusing his 13-year-old daughter for years in Sundargarh district.
➡️Hundreds of non-registered Habisyalis continue their protest and spent night in the open in front of Brundabati Niwa in Puri.
➡️Youths misbehaved with Indian Coast Guard DIG SR Das and his family in Bhubaneswar, two held.
➡️Jammu & Kashmir Cabinet passes resolution for restoration of statehood.
➡️Air quality in Delhi remains poor.
➡️Supreme Court rejects Karnataka SIT plea against High Court order granting anticipatory bail to JD(S) leader Bhavani Revanna, in abduction case.
➡️Flight bomb scare: Delhi Police writes to social media platforms to get offenders’ details.
➡️A threatening message has been received by Mumbai Traffic Police, demanding Rs 5 cror from actor Salman Khan. Security heightened near actor Salman Khan’s Panvel farmhous.
➡️Lawrence Bishnoi gang shooter Sukha alias Sukhbir Balbir Singh was arrested from Haryana’s Panipat by Navi Mumbai Police.
➡️India surpasses China to become largest two-wheeler market globally.
➡️Sensex tanks 570.45 points to 80,436.16 in early trade; Nifty slumps 178.3 points to 24,571.55.
➡️Rupee slips 1 paisa to 84.07 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️South Africa beat Australia by eight wickets in Dubai to enter the final of Women’s T20 World Cup.
➡️US Justice Department charges a “former Indian intelligence officer”, Vikas Yadav in the foiled assassination attempt of Khalistani Terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in USA. Vikas is put in the ‘Wanted List’ of FBI.
➡️Hamas chief and ‘mass murderer’ Yahya Sinwar eliminated, confirms Israel.
