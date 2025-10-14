TNI Morning News Headlines – October 14, 2025

📌Odisha State Pollution Control Board (OSPCB) permits bursting of firecrackers between 7 pm and 9 pm on Diwali.
📌Odisha CM Mohan Majhi speaks to Durgapur rape survivor, assures full support and swift justice.
📌World’s largest open-air theatre, Bargarh Dhanu Jatra Mahotsav to be held from December 24 to January 3.
📌Komna Block Chairman and former Nuapada District BJD President, Manoj Mishra likely to get party ticket in Nuapada Bypoll.
📌BJP Candidate will file nomination for Nuapada Bypoll on October 16. CM Mohan Majhi, BJP Odisha President Manmohan Samal, Ministers, MLAs and senior leaders will be present.
📌Jammu and Kashmir: Two terrorists have been killed along LoC near Machil and Dudniyal in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara.
📌Naxalites kill BJP worker Satyam Punem in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur, suspecting him to be police informer
📌Defence Minister Rajnath Singh speaks at United Nations Troop Contributing Countries’ Chiefs Conclave in Delhi.
📌INDvsWI 2nd Test, Day 5: India (518/5 d & 120/3) beat West Indies [248 & 390] by 7 wickets to win the series 2-0.
📌At the Gaza Peace Summit in Egypt, US President Donald Trump praised Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif behind him.
