TNI Morning News Headlines – October 12, 2024

➡️Southwest monsoon to withdraw from parts of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Bihar, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, West Bengal and Sikkim during next two days: IMD.
➡️Bhubaneswar: Commissionerate Police takes up ‘Operation Tribhuj’ for crowd control and traffic management using CCTV surveillance cameras and drones.
➡️Bodies of 2 minor boys who drown in Mahanadi River on Maha Ashtami, have been recovered.
➡️Gold ornaments worth Rs 15 lakh looted from puja mandap in Jajpur.
➡️Legends League Cricket (LLC) Season 3: Impressive Konark Suryas Odisha beat Gujarat Greats, storm into semifinal.
➡️Thousands of devotees across India throng Maa Durga pandals in large numbers to offer prayers on the occasion of Dussehra.
Related Posts
➡️Six coaches of Train No.12578 (MYS-DBG) Mysore to Darbhanga were derailed after it collided with a goods train. No causalities were reported. Stranded passengers of accident hit express train left for Darbhanga by special train.
➡️Delhi: The Sri Ram Lila Society installed tallest effigy of Ravan with 211 feet in Dwarka’s Sector 10 on the occasion of Dussehra.
➡️Tamil Nadu: 108 veena players performed at Prasanna Venkatesa Perumal Temple in Madurai, on the occasion of Vijaya Dasami.
➡️Gujarat: Former Cricketer Ajay Jadeja announced as the next erstwhile Jamsaheb of Nawanagar.
➡️Pacer Jasprit Bumrah named vice captain of 15-member Indian squad for upcoming three-match home Test series against New Zealand.
Comments are closed.