TNI Morning News Headlines – October 10, 2024

By Sagarika Satapathy
➡️Bomb scare in Puri-New Delhi Purushotam Express: Train halted for over 3 hours at Tundla Railway Station in Uttar Pradesh. No “suspicious” thing was found.
➡️Board of Secondary Education (BSE) in Odisha extended last date for enrollment of Class-IX students for the HSC Examinations, 2026 up to 11.45 pm on October 22.
➡️Mortal remains of veteran industrialist Ratan Tata draped in the national flag, brought to NCPA Lawns, Mumbai. Marine Drive Road is closed beyond the Oberoi hotel.
➡️Maharashtra Government declares one day mourning in honour of veteran industrialist Ratan Tata.
➡️Over 2.5 million diyas are set to light up 55 ghats of Ramnagari on Chhoti Deepawali.
➡️Collective wealth of India’s 100 richest tycoons surpassed the trillion-dollar milestone for the first time.
➡️Sensex rises 203.10 points to 81,670.20 in early trade; Nifty up 71.55 points to 25,053.50.
➡️Rupee rises 1 paisa to 83.95 against the US dollar in early trade.
➡️PM Modi embarks on a two-day visit to Laos to attend the 21st ASEAN-India and the 19th East Asia Summits.
➡️Hurricane Milton: More than 2 million without power as Storm triggers tornadoes and flooding. Storm Makes Landfall in Florida.
➡️Israeli airstrikes killed two successors to Hezbollah’s slain leader: Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
