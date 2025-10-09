TNI Morning News Headlines – October 09, 2025

By Sagarika Satapathy
On the occasion of Gopabandhu Jayanti, Odisha CM Mohan Majhi paid floral tributes to Utkalmani Pandit Gopabandhu Das at his statue in Odisha Legislative Assembly premises.
📌After 3 days of daylight murder of senior advocate and BJP leader Pitabas Panda in Berhampur, Odisha Police yet to arrest culprits.
 
📌A recipient of the President’s Police Medal, Odisha Vigilance SP Satyaban Mahanand dies of heart attack.
 
📌Ranpur Panchayat Ward No. 3 member Dhaneswar Sethi returned home safely, a week after he was allegedly abducted.
 
📌Cyclonic circulation to form over Bay of Bengal by October 10; rain likely to continue in several parts of Odisha over next few days.
 
📌Withdrawal of the southwest monsoon from Odisha is expected around October 15.
 
📌PM Narendra Modi and UK PM Keir Starmer hold a meeting in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

📌Madhya Pradesh police arrest Sresan Pharma owner over 20 children’s deaths linked to Coldrif syrup.
 
📌Cough syrup deaths: Indian Medical Association (IMA) demands Health Minister JP Nadda’s intervention, withdrawal of case against pediatrician.
 
📌Jharkhand experiences its heaviest monsoon in a decade, with 458 deaths between June and September.
 
📌Sydney: India and Australia sign key defence agreements in presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Australia’s Defence Minister Richard Marles.
 
📌US President Donald Trump says Israel and Hamas sign “first phase of peace plan,” hostages will be released ‘very soon’.
 
📌UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres welcomes announcement to secure ceasefire, hostage release in Gaza.
 
📌Earthquake of magnitude 3.1 strikes Bhutan.
