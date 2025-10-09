TNI Morning News Headlines – October 09, 2025

📌On the occasion of Gopabandhu Jayanti, Odisha CM Mohan Majhi paid floral tributes to Utkalmani Pandit Gopabandhu Das at his statue in Odisha Legislative Assembly premises.
📌After 3 days of daylight murder of senior advocate and BJP leader Pitabas Panda in Berhampur, Odisha Police yet to arrest culprits.
📌A recipient of the President’s Police Medal, Odisha Vigilance SP Satyaban Mahanand dies of heart attack.
📌Ranpur Panchayat Ward No. 3 member Dhaneswar Sethi returned home safely, a week after he was allegedly abducted.
📌Cyclonic circulation to form over Bay of Bengal by October 10; rain likely to continue in several parts of Odisha over next few days.
📌Withdrawal of the southwest monsoon from Odisha is expected around October 15.
📌PM Narendra Modi and UK PM Keir Starmer hold a meeting in Mumbai, Maharashtra.
📌Madhya Pradesh police arrest Sresan Pharma owner over 20 children’s deaths linked to Coldrif syrup.
📌Cough syrup deaths: Indian Medical Association (IMA) demands Health Minister JP Nadda’s intervention, withdrawal of case against pediatrician.
📌Jharkhand experiences its heaviest monsoon in a decade, with 458 deaths between June and September.
📌Sydney: India and Australia sign key defence agreements in presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Australia’s Defence Minister Richard Marles.
📌US President Donald Trump says Israel and Hamas sign “first phase of peace plan,” hostages will be released ‘very soon’.
📌UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres welcomes announcement to secure ceasefire, hostage release in Gaza.
📌Earthquake of magnitude 3.1 strikes Bhutan.
