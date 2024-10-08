TNI Morning News Headlines – October 08, 2024

➡️SUBHADRA Yojana: Odisha I& PR department clarifies that Rs 1 has not been deposited to the accounts of beneficiaries in the 2nd phase.
➡️Twin City Commissionerate Police imposed traffic restrictions in Bhubaneswar October 9 to 13 on the occasion of Durga Puja and on October 14 for Durga idol immersion procession.
➡️DA case: Senior official of PR&DW Dept, Odisha Government Ramesh Chandra Jena in Vigilance net, raids underway at 8 places.
➡️Counting of votes for the Assembly Elections in Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir underway.
➡️Jammu Kashmir National Conference is leading in 39 seats, Congress on 8, BJP on 28 seats in Jammu and Kashmir while the BJP is leading in 26 seats.
➡️Haryana Election Results 2024: As per the latest EC data BJP crosses the majority mark in the State, leading on 46. Congress leading on 33 seat.
➡️Junior doctors continue fast unto death over RG Kar Rape and Murder case.
➡️Delhi CM Atishi moves to 6, Flagstaff Road bungalow.
➡️Indian gymnast Dipa Karmakar announced her retirement from the sport.
➡️Sensex climbs 156.65 points to 81,206.65 in early trade; Nifty up 37.70 points to 24,833.45.
➡️Rupee rises 7 paise to 83.93 against the US dollar in early trade.
➡️Pakistan rules out talks with India on bilateral issues during Jaishankar’s visit.
➡️Two scientists, Victor Ambros (US) and Gary Ruvkun (US), have won the 2024 Nobel prize in medicine or physiology for discovery of microRNAs, the molecules that control our genes.
➡️Israel Iran conflict: Israel says 380 soldiers killed in Oct 7 attack, 346 killed in Gaza war.
