TNI Morning News Headlines – October 05, 2024

➡️Amid speculations over Odisha Governor Raghubar Das joining active politics again, office of former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said no political issue was discussed during his visit to Odisha Raj Bhavan.
➡️Odisha Government approves to restructure OSDMA; to create four broad divisions.
➡️Odisha Government frames rules to provide 10% quota & 5-year age relaxation for Agniveers in uniform services.
➡️Forest Department found presence of black panthers in 3 forest divisions of the State in western and central Odisha out of Odisha’s 47 forest divisions.
➡️Private Bus Owners Association warned of an indefinite strike from October 8, opposing the launch of Tier-II buses under LAccMI scheme.
➡️In a huge success for the forces 36 Naxals eliminated in a forest along the Narayanpur-Dantewada border in Chhattisgarh. 185 Red Rebels have been gunned down in the State so far in 2024.
➡️Jammu and Kashmir: 2 terrorists have been eliminated by the security forces in the ongoing Operation GUGALDHAR.
➡️Polling begins for 90 Assembly seats in Haryana. 9.53% voter turnout recorded till 9 am in Haryana Assembly elections.
➡️Employment in India up 36 pc with 17 mn jobs between 2016-17 and 2022-23: Centre.
➡️RG Kar rape-murder case: Junior doctors call off ‘total cease work’; threaten hunger strike if demands not met within 24 hrs.
➡️New Zealand beat India by 58 runs in Women’s T20 World Cup in Dubai.
➡️External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to visit Pakistan to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, first Foreign Minister since Sushma Swaraj.
