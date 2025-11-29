TNI Morning News Headlines – November 29, 2025

📌Two Government officials from Odisha have been promoted to the IAS cadre by the President of India, Droupadi Murmu.
📌Jagatsinghpur Administration issues show-cause notices to NHAI, RVNL and ARSS over delay in NH-53 and NH-55 works in Odisha.
📌Severe cold to grip Odisha after December 5, warns IMD.
📌IMD warns orange alert as Cyclonic Storm Ditwah advances towards the north Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts.
📌Cyclonic storm kills 56 in Sri Lanka. India sends 12 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Sri Lanka under Operation Sagar Bandhu after Cyclone Ditwah.
📌National Human Rights Commission of India (NHRC) bench issues directions to all Chief Secretaries of States to remove all sleeper coach buses that violate safety norms.
📌Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issues mandatory safety directive for Airbus A318, A319, A320 & A321 aircraft.
📌Delhi: Several airlines, including IndiGo and Air India, may face disrupted operations as Airbus issues warning for A320 aircraft.
📌The solar radiation warning, tied to potential data corruption in critical flight-control systems of A320 family aircraft, could ground around 200–250 planes in India.
📌The area around India Gate and Kartavya Path is blanketed in a layer of toxic smog as the AQI in the area is 346 in the ‘Very Poor’ category, as claimed by the CPCB.
📌A Delhi court will pronounce its order today on taking cognisance of the ED’s chargesheet in the National Herald money laundering case involving Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and others.
📌India Gate protesters granted bail in one case, sent to judicial custody in another.
📌11 Naxals surrender in Maharashtra’s Gondia district.
📌Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Shriprakash Jaiswal passes away. He was 81.
📌ED conducts simultaneous searches at 15 locations across 9 States in connection with National Medical Commission (NMC) inspection bribery case.
📌PNB Fraud Case: Court rejects diamond trader Mehul Choksi’s plea seeking dropping of fugitive economic offender (FEO) proceedings.
Comments are closed.