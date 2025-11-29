TNI Morning News Headlines – November 29, 2025

By Sagarika Satapathy
IMD warns orange alert as Cyclonic Storm Ditwah advances towards the north Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts.
📌Two Government officials from Odisha have been promoted to the IAS cadre by the President of India, Droupadi Murmu.
 
📌Jagatsinghpur Administration issues show-cause notices to NHAI, RVNL and ARSS over delay in NH-53 and NH-55 works in Odisha.
 
📌Severe cold to grip Odisha after December 5, warns IMD.
 
📌Cyclonic storm kills 56 in Sri Lanka. India sends 12 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Sri Lanka under Operation Sagar Bandhu after Cyclone Ditwah.
 
📌National Human Rights Commission of India (NHRC) bench issues directions to all Chief Secretaries of States to remove all sleeper coach buses that violate safety norms.
 
📌Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issues mandatory safety directive for Airbus A318, A319, A320 & A321 aircraft.
 
📌Delhi: Several airlines, including IndiGo and Air India, may face disrupted operations as Airbus issues warning for A320 aircraft.

📌The solar radiation warning, tied to potential data corruption in critical flight-control systems of A320 family aircraft, could ground around 200–250 planes in India.
 
📌The area around India Gate and Kartavya Path is blanketed in a layer of toxic smog as the AQI in the area is 346 in the ‘Very Poor’ category, as claimed by the CPCB.
 
📌A Delhi court will pronounce its order today on taking cognisance of the ED’s chargesheet in the National Herald money laundering case involving Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and others.
 
📌India Gate protesters granted bail in one case, sent to judicial custody in another.
 
📌11 Naxals surrender in Maharashtra’s Gondia district.
 
📌Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Shriprakash Jaiswal passes away. He was 81.
 
📌ED conducts simultaneous searches at 15 locations across 9 States in connection with National Medical Commission (NMC) inspection bribery case.
 
📌PNB Fraud Case: Court rejects diamond trader Mehul Choksi’s plea seeking dropping of fugitive economic offender (FEO) proceedings.
