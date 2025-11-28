TNI Morning News Headlines – November 28, 2025

By Sagarika Satapathy
Prime Minister Narendra Modi honours visually impaired Women’s World champions after lifting the T20 World Cup trophy in Colombo.
📌A crude bomb was hurled near Kendriya Vidyalaya-3 in Bhubaneswar; no casualties reported.
 
📌Odisha Government increases financial assistance for Maoists willing to surrender and reintegrate into society.
 
📌Odisha Government to table Rs 10,000 crore Supplementary Budget in Assembly today.
 
📌Cold wave tightens grip on Odisha; 6 locations recorded temperatures below 10°C on Thursday. G. Udayagiri registered lowest temperature at 7.4 degree Celsius.
 
📌Karnataka: PM Modi receives rousing welcome in Udupi as he holds a roadshow in the town.
 
📌Cyclone Ditwah heads toward Tamil Nadu, Puducherry; Heavy rain expected in coastal Andhra, Rayalaseema tomorrow.

📌Delhi: AQI (Air Quality Index) around ITO area is 395, categorised as ‘Very Poor’.
 
📌Delhi Police Crime Branch arrests Bandhu Man Singh, a gangster and criminal of the Goldy Dhillon gang, in connection with conspiracy to fire at Kapil Sharma’s restaurant in Canada.
 
📌CBSE announces Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2026 on February 8; registration begins on November 27 and will continue until December 18.
 
📌In Uttar Pradesh, Aadhaar cards will no longer be accepted as a birth certificate or proof of date of birth.
 
📌Death toll in massive blaze that ripped Wang Fuk Court apartment complex in Hong Kong’s Tai Po, rises to 94, several missing.
 
 
