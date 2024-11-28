TNI Morning News Headlines – November 28, 2024

➡️Odisha Government is mulling to induct women into Fire Services and may bring about certain changes in the existing rules for the purpose.
➡️One person died while three others sustained critical injuries after an ambulance heading from West Bengal to Bhubaneswar rammed into a dumper on NH 16 at Chandikhole in Jajpur district.
➡️IMD predicts rain in several Odisha districts from November 29 to December 1.
➡️Union Government aims to install 87 new Doppler Weather Radars to enhance the accuracy of forecasting data: Minister Dr Jitendra Singh in Lok Sabha.
➡️Delhi reports isolated Japanese Encephalitis case; no outbreak in the city.
➡️Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Ravindra Vasantrao Chavan to take oath as Lok Sabha MP today.
➡️Earthquake of magnitude 3.8 strikes Nagaland’s Kiphire.
➡️Cyclone Fengal in the Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify in the next 1-2 days. Storm is predicted to cross the northern Tamil Nadu-Puducherry (Karaikal-Mahabalipuram) coasts on November 30.
➡️IndiGo flight disruptions to continue due to adverse weather conditions in Tamil Nadu.
➡️Madhya pradesh: Two cubs of cheetah ‘Nirva’ in Kuno National Park found dead.
➡️Jharkhand horror: Man strangles to death live-in partner, chops her body into 40-50 pieces.
➡️Air Quality Index remains in ‘very poor’ category in parts of Delhi.
➡️Tamil actor Dhanush and filmmaker Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth are officially divorced now after nearly two decades of marriage.
➡️The Hayat Tahrir al-Sham rebel group and allied factions launched offensive on Syrian military, resulting 89 deaths.
➡️ISKCON centre in Bangladesh’s Shibchar ‘forcibly shut down’ by a group of people. American singer, actress Mary Millben urges world leaders to address attacks against Hindus in Bangladesh.
➡️Israel denies authority, legitimacy of International Criminal Court’s arrest warrants against PM Netanyahu.
