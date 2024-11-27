TNI Evening News Headlines – November 27, 2024

➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a three-day visit to Odisha from November 29 to December 1. ‘No flying zone’ declared around event venues.
➡️Home Minister Amit Shah, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, senior officers of the Intelligence Bureau, DGPs of all States, DG of CRPF, chiefs of RAW, NSG and SPG will attend the DGP conference in Bhubaneswar.
➡️Odisha Pavilion has clinched the prestigious Silver medal this year at the India International Trade Fair in New Delhi.
➡️Odisha to roll out National Education Policy in schools by 2025: School and Mass Education Minister Nityananda Gond.
➡️Food poisoning after consuming gruel prepared from mango kernel caused fatalities in Mandipanka village, Food Supplies & Consumer Welfare Minister Krushna Chandra Patra informs Odisha Assembly.
➡️Photograph of a man smoking within the Lingaraj Temple premises in Bhubaneswar has sparked outrage.
➡️Indian Navy will demonstrate its formidable maritime capabilities on Odisha coast on the occasion of Navy Day on December 4.
➡️Odisha Government declared power supply to houses will be disconnected in case the households lay electricity trap to hunt the wild animals.
➡️Mobile internet suspended for two more days in nine districts including trouble-torn Jiribam district in Manipur.
➡️Deep Depression in the Bay of Bengal likely to intensify into a cyclone and move towards Tamil Nadu.
➡️Eknath Shinde withdraws from Maharashtra CM’s race, clears way for BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis.
➡️PM Modi has fulfilled Balasaheb’s dream of making common Shiv Sainik CM: Eknath Shinde.
➡️Uttar Pradesh Government removes principal, suspends three others in connection with Jhansi Medical College fire that claimed lives of 10 children.
➡️Uttar Pradesh Police release photographs of accused in the stone pelting incident in Sambhal. Situation is normal in Sambhal.
➡️India welcomes Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire.
➡️Champions Trophy 2025 likely to move out of Pakistan due to political unrest: Sources.
