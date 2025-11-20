TNI Morning News Headlines – November 20, 2025

📌First day of three-day Dev Deepawali ritual begins on Wednesday as the holy month of Margasira entered Krishna Paksha Chaturdashi.
📌Low-pressure over southeast Bay of Bengal around November 22 and is expected to intensify into a depression by November 24; IMD have not issued any prediction of its impact on Odisha so far.
📌Odisha coastal highway stretch between Rameswar and Paradip gets Rs 8,300 crore investment nod by the Union Government.
📌Odisha CM Mohan Majhi directs District Collectors, SPs to strengthen law & order during the second day of the District Collectors’ Conference.
📌Brown sugar racket busted near Dhauli hills in Bhubaneswar; STF arrests two people with 264-gram Brown sugar.
📌16-year-old student dies by jumping at Rajendra Place metro station in Delhi, leaves suicide note. Police recovered his school bag.
📌JDU Chief Nitish Kumar returns as Bihar CM for the 10th time. Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha to take oath as Deputy CMs. Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Gandhi Maidan in Patna, where the swearing-in ceremony of the NDA government in Bihar is taking place.
📌Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel, Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma, Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini attend NDA Government’s swearing-in ceremony in Bihar.
📌Air Quality in Delhi remains ‘Very Poor’, AQI stands at 399.
📌Tamil Nadu: Twenty-seven Indian fishermen released by the Sri Lankan Navy arrive at Chennai Airport.
📌ED attaches fresh assets worth over Rs 1,400 cr in case against Anil Ambani’s Reliance Group.
📌National Security Adviser of Bangladesh Dr. Khalilur Rahman addresses Colombo Security Dialogue in Delhi.
📌US President Trump signs bill ordering public release of all Jeffrey Epstein-related files.
📌World Boxing Cup Finals 2025: Arundhati Choudhary thrash Germany’s triple World Cup medalist Leonie Müller; five Indians Arundhati, Minakshi, Ankush Phangal, Parveen and Nupur are in final.
