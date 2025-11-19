Depression likely to form in South Bay of Bengal next week: IMD

TNI Bureau: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said a fresh low-pressure area will form over the southeast Bay of Bengal around November 22 and is expected to intensify into a depression by November 24 as it moves west-northwest over the southern Bay.

The system may further strengthen over the next 48 hours, bringing continued rainfall to parts of Tamil Nadu, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Rayalaseema till November 25. Rainfall over Kerala is expected to ease after November 21.

At present, a cyclonic circulation over the southwest Bay and a low-pressure area over the Comorin–Lakshadweep region are causing the ongoing wet spell across Kerala and Tamil Nadu. Several southern and delta districts of Tamil Nadu received heavy rain in the past 24 hours, with Oothu in Tirunelveli recording 23 cm. Chennai, which saw heavy showers on Tuesday night, reported reduced rainfall on Wednesday.

The Northeast monsoon remains active, with extremely heavy rain recorded in parts of Tamil Nadu and Kerala. While seasonal rainfall since October 15 has been near normal, the period from November 1 to 19 saw a 66% deficit across the southern peninsula.

IMD has issued a yellow alert for multiple Tamil Nadu districts, forecasting heavy rain at isolated locations from November 21 to 25. Squally winds up to 55 kmph are likely over the Gulf of Mannar, Comorin area and the south Tamil Nadu coast, and fishermen have been advised to avoid these regions. Weather agencies also indicate that the new system forming in the Bay could strengthen into a cyclonic storm before approaching the Andhra Pradesh coast next week.