TNI Morning News Headlines – November 14, 2025

📌Nuapada Bypoll Results: As per trends by the Election Commission, BJP Candidate Jay Dholakia leads by 33,232 votes at the end of Round 10.
📌Orissa High Court directs Odisha Government to expedite development of Chaumukh-Dagara beach in Balasore.
📌Three cops of Bharatpur Police Station injured in attack by youths in Bhubaneswar, PCR van damaged.
📌Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) closes shops in Khao Gali near Ram Mandir over non-payment of rent.
📌Bihar Election 2025: NDA way ahead of Mahagathbandhan; crosses majority mark in early trends. ECI Data: BJP leads in 84 seats, JD(U) 75, RJD 36, LJPRV 22, INC 7, CPI (ML) 6, HAM 4, Others 9.
📌Bye Election to Assembly Constituencies: Jammu & Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party candidate Aga Syed Muntazir Mehdi leads by 1091 votes in Budgam (Jammu & Kashmir).
📌Bye Election to Assembly Constituencies: BJP candidate Devyani Rana leads by 24755 votes in Nagrota (Jammu & Kashmir), JMM’s Somesh Chandra Soren leads by 7541 votes, Dr. R. Lalthangliana of Mizo National Front won Dampa Assembly Constituency in Mizoram.
📌Bye Election to Assembly Constituencies: AAP candidate Harmeet Singh Sandhu leads by 5510 votes Tarn Taran (Punjab), Pramod Jain Bhaya of Congress leads by 5655 votes in Anta (Rajasthan) and Congress Candidate V Naveen Yadav leads by 9559 votes in Jubilee Hills (Telangana).
📌Nithari killings: Supreme Court acquits Surendra Koli, orders his release.
📌India vs South Africa 1st Test: South Africa 100/3.
Comments are closed.