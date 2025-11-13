TNI Morning News Headlines – November 13, 2025

📌Odisha Police SI Recruitment Scam: CBI registers case, DSP-rank officer to investigate into the matter.
📌Orissa High Court cancels Assistant Section Officer (ASO) Main Written Exam. A fresh Main Examination will now be held on December 7, 2025.
📌Pitabash Panda murder case: Seized guns sent for Ballistic Test in Bhubaneswar.
📌Cuttack Bali Jatra: Eight rescued by Odisha Fire Service after Joyride gets stuck mid-air about 50 feet above the ground.
📌Red Fort blast: Death toll rises to 13 as another injured succumbs at LNJP Hospital.
📌White-collar terror module: Counter Intelligence Kashmir carries out raids across Valley.
📌DNA Test confirms the identity of the man who carried out the Car Blast at Red Fort, Delhi. Man identified as Dr Umar Un Nabi.
📌Red Fort blast accused Dr Muzammil, Dr Adeel, Umar, and Shaheen jointly raised around Rs 20 lakhs in cash, which was handed over to Umar. Umar created a group with 2-4 members on the Signal app: Investigative Agency Sources.
📌Southern Army Commander reviews operational preparedness of Konark Corps during Exercise Akhand Prahar, conducted in the Desert Sector as part of the Tri-Services Exercise Trishul.
📌Lal Quila Metro Station will remain closed till further notice due to security reasons. All other stations are functional as normal: DMRC.
📌Uttar Pradesh Government has implemented new regulations allowing women to work night shifts between 7 PM and 6 AM.
📌Sensex declines 205.08 points to 84,261.43 in early trade; Nifty drops 61.15 points to 25,814.65.
📌Rupee falls 6 paise to 88.68 against US dollar in early trade.
📌US Secretary of State Marco Rubio says Delhi Red Fort blast was ‘clearly a terrorist attack’.
📌US President Donald Trump signs bill to reopen Government, ending longest 43-days US shutdown.
