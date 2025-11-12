TNI Morning News Headlines – November 12, 2025

By Sagarika Satapathy
PM Modi along with Bhutan's 4th King Druk Gyalpo Jigme Singye Wangchuck, inaugurates Kalachakra ceremony in Thimphu as part of ongoing Global Peace Prayer Festival.
📌On the occasion of Prathamastami, special rituals are being observed at Puri Sri Mandir.
 
📌Centre approves CBI probe into the multi-crore Odisha SI exam scam after CM Mohan Majhi’s request.
 
📌Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha, has announced the Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) 2025 date.
 
📌CBI arrests Odisha conman from Rajasthan; Rs 3.7 crore cash, 1kg gold and luxury cars seized in nationwide raids.
 
📌Odisha Government issues Holiday list for the calendar year 2026.
 
📌NIA has formed a dedicated comprehensive investigation team to probe the Delhi car blast incident.
 
📌Blast near Red Fort: The car dealer in Faridabad who had sold the Hyundai i20 car to suspects Dr Umar Un Nabi and Tariq Ahmad Malik has been detained by the Police: Sources.
 
📌PM Modi inaugurates the sacred Kalachakra Empowerment, along with the King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck in Thimphu.

📌Bhutan: Prime Minister Narendra Modi leaves from Thimphu for India.
 
📌Haryana: Rohtak police recovered cash worth Rs 1 crore from a car coming from Jhajjar, during a security check.
 
📌Delhi: The AQI in India Gate and Kartavya Path area is 408 in the ‘Severe’ category, as claimed by the CPCB.
 
📌Dharmendra Deol was discharged from Breach Candy Hospital at 7.30 am today, to be treated at home.
 
📌Govinda admitted to Mumbai hospital, remains under observation.
 
📌Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath attends Trophy welcoming ceremony of FIH Men’s Junior Hockey World Cup in Lucknow.
 
