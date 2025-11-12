TNI Morning News Headlines – November 12, 2025

📌On the occasion of Prathamastami, special rituals are being observed at Puri Sri Mandir.
📌Centre approves CBI probe into the multi-crore Odisha SI exam scam after CM Mohan Majhi’s request.
📌Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha, has announced the Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) 2025 date.
📌CBI arrests Odisha conman from Rajasthan; Rs 3.7 crore cash, 1kg gold and luxury cars seized in nationwide raids.
📌Odisha Government issues Holiday list for the calendar year 2026.
📌NIA has formed a dedicated comprehensive investigation team to probe the Delhi car blast incident.
📌Blast near Red Fort: The car dealer in Faridabad who had sold the Hyundai i20 car to suspects Dr Umar Un Nabi and Tariq Ahmad Malik has been detained by the Police: Sources.
📌PM Modi inaugurates the sacred Kalachakra Empowerment, along with the King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck in Thimphu.
📌PM Modi meets Bhutan’s 4th King Druk Gyalpo Jigme Singye Wangchuck, inaugurates Kalachakra ceremony in Thimphu as part of the ongoing Global Peace Prayer Festival.
📌Bhutan: Prime Minister Narendra Modi leaves from Thimphu for India.
📌Haryana: Rohtak police recovered cash worth Rs 1 crore from a car coming from Jhajjar, during a security check.
📌Delhi: The AQI in India Gate and Kartavya Path area is 408 in the ‘Severe’ category, as claimed by the CPCB.
📌Dharmendra Deol was discharged from Breach Candy Hospital at 7.30 am today, to be treated at home.
📌Govinda admitted to Mumbai hospital, remains under observation.
📌Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath attends Trophy welcoming ceremony of FIH Men’s Junior Hockey World Cup in Lucknow.
Comments are closed.