Nuapada Voters Stun Political Pundits; 83.45% Voter Turnout Recorded

TNI Bureau: The voters of Nuapada Assembly Constituency (No. 71) in Odisha have set a remarkable example of civic participation, recording a voter turnout of 83.45 percent in Tuesday’s by-election, the highest among all Assembly bypoll constituencies held across the country.

According to data released by the Election Commission of India, out of 2,54,497 registered electors, as many as 2,12,385 voters cast their ballots. The electorate included 1,24,544 male, 1,29,932 female, and 21 other voters. Notably, women outnumbered men both in registration and turnout, with 1,08,563 female voters exercising their franchise compared to 1,03,817 male voters, reflecting a strong participation of women in the electoral process.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

In comparison, Dampa (AC-2) in Mizoram recorded the second-highest turnout at 83.07 percent, while Anta (AC-193) in Rajasthan stood third with 80.21 percent.

Counting for Nuapada Bypoll will take place on November 14. BJP’s Jay Dholakia, BJD’s Snehangini Chhuria and Congress’ Ghasiram Majhi are in the fray. BJP Candidate seems to have a clear edge over the opponents, as per the PiN Political Analysis.