TNI Morning News Headlines – November 10, 2025

📌A builder from Jagatsinghpur arrested for advertising for ‘online sale’ of Puri Srimandir Mahaprasad.
📌Nuapada bypoll: Polling teams, EVMs ready as over 2.5 lakh people set to vote on November 11.
📌Indian Roads Congress exhibition in Bhubaneswar to open for general public from today.
📌The authorities will demolish altogether 221 unsafe buildings in Cuttack city.
📌Odisha to witness Mahanadi Boita Pratiyogita 2025 from November 11 in Cuttack.
📌Odisha’s star para badminton player Pramod Bhagat bags triple Gold as India shine at Japan Para Badminton International.
📌Large quantity of IED-making material & ammunition has been recovered by J&K Police during investigation from Faridabad.
📌Land for job CBI case: The Rouse Avenue Court deferred the order on framing of charges in land for job corruption case. The court will pronounce order on December 4.
📌CBI had filed charge sheets against former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi, Misa.
📌Home Minister Amit Shah to inaugurate ‘CoopKumbh 2025’ in New Delhi today.
📌Manipur will host the 4-day National Tribal Film Festival from November 12–15, showcasing 23 films from 9 States.
📌Bihar Assembly election updates: Second phase campaign ends; Voting for 122 seats will be held on November 11.
📌India-Nepal border closed ahead of Bihar polls.
📌SpiceJet flight from Mumbai to Kolkata makes emergency landing after engine failure.
📌India-Angola ink MoUs on cooperation in marine resources, consular matters.
📌South Africa calls US President Donald Trump’s decision to boycott G20 Summit ‘imperialist’.
