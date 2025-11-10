TNI Morning News Headlines – November 10, 2025

By Sagarika Satapathy
Odisha’s star para badminton player Pramod Bhagat bags triple Gold as India shine at Japan Para Badminton International.
📌A builder from Jagatsinghpur arrested for advertising for ‘online sale’ of Puri Srimandir Mahaprasad.
 
📌Nuapada bypoll: Polling teams, EVMs ready as over 2.5 lakh people set to vote on November 11.
 
📌Indian Roads Congress exhibition in Bhubaneswar to open for general public from today.
 
📌The authorities will demolish altogether 221 unsafe buildings in Cuttack city.
 
📌Odisha to witness Mahanadi Boita Pratiyogita 2025 from November 11 in Cuttack.
 
📌Odisha’s star para badminton player Pramod Bhagat bags triple Gold as India shine at Japan Para Badminton International.
 
📌Large quantity of IED-making material & ammunition has been recovered by J&K Police during investigation from Faridabad.
 
📌Land for job CBI case: The Rouse Avenue Court deferred the order on framing of charges in land for job corruption case. The court will pronounce order on December 4.
 

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

📌CBI had filed charge sheets against former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi, Misa.
 
📌Home Minister Amit Shah to inaugurate ‘CoopKumbh 2025’ in New Delhi today.
 
📌Manipur will host the 4-day National Tribal Film Festival from November 12–15, showcasing 23 films from 9 States.
 
📌Bihar Assembly election updates: Second phase campaign ends; Voting for 122 seats will be held on November 11.
 
📌India-Nepal border closed ahead of Bihar polls.
 
📌SpiceJet flight from Mumbai to Kolkata makes emergency landing after engine failure.
 
📌India-Angola ink MoUs on cooperation in marine resources, consular matters.
 
📌South Africa calls US President Donald Trump’s decision to boycott G20 Summit ‘imperialist’.
 
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.