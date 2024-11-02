TNI Morning News Headlines – November 02, 2024

➡️JSW and POSCO to establish mega steel plant in Keonjhar, informs CM Mohan Majhi.
➡️National School of Drama (NSD)’s outreach centre to be set up in Bhubaneswar.
➡️No secret tunnels or chambers in Puri Jagannath Temple’s Ratna Bhandar: Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan.
➡️Air quality in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar fell to ‘poor’ after firecrackers burst for two days on Diwali and November 1.
➡️6 killed, 5 critical in collision between van, trailer in Sundargarh.
➡️Tusker dies after being hit by a goods train while crossing railway tracks near Meramandali railway station in Dhenkanal.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Greek counterpart Kyriakos Mitsotakis reaffirm commitment to India-Greece Strategic Partnership. Greece will soon open new consulates in Mumbai and Bangalore.
➡️Pollution level in the river continues to remain high; Toxic foam seen floating in Yamuna River in Kalindi Kunj.
➡️Delhi Government announces public holiday on November 7 for Chhath Puja.
➡️J&K: Cordon and search operation continues in Bandipora-Panhaar where some gunshots took place yesterday evening.
➡️Ace Fashion Designer Rohit died on Friday night at a south Delhi hospital following a heart attack. He was 63.
➡️Confirmed monkeypox cases in Africa have surged by over 500% this year.
➡️United States: Preparations are underway at White House in Washington, DC for the US Presidential election scheduled to take place on November 5.
➡️Flash floods in Spain kill at least 205.
