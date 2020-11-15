TNI Morning News Headlines – November 15, 2020

Odisha News

👉 Odisha reports 753 Covid-19 cases including 434 quarantine and 319 local contact cases in 24 hours. Total cases now stand at 308659 including 296516 recoveries & 10563 active cases.

👉 Sundargarh reported 75 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours followed by Khordha (74) and Nuapada (65).

👉 Odisha reports 17 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours including 4 each from Bhubaneswar, Sundargarh & 3 from Bargarh. Toll mounts to 1,527.

👉 Baripada Police arrests a youth for allegedly raping a four-year-old girl.

👉 3 youths killed as truck hits auto-rickshaw in which they were travelling in Bargarh town last night.

👉 Mercury levels drops; Angul, Sonepur and Phulbani reported 14 degree Celsius.

India News

👉 India reports 41,100 new COVID-19 cases & 447 deaths in the last 24 hours.

👉 Total case tally stands at 88,14,579 including 4,79,216 active cases, 82,05,728 cured cases & 1,29,635 deaths.

👉 A total of 12,48,36,819 samples tested for COVID-19 up to 14th November, of these 8,05,589 samples were tested yesterday: ICMR.

👉 Wreath laying ceremony of BSF Sub-Inspector Rakesh Dobhal held in Jammu and Kashmir who was martyred in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Baramulla district on Friday.

👉 Maharashtra: Bus falls off bridge in Satara, 5 of a family dead, 8 others injured.

👉 Delhi reports 7340 new COVID-19 cases, 7117 recoveries and 96 deaths in the last 24 hours. Active cases stand at 44,456.

👉 PM Modi wishes people of Jharkhand on the foundation day of the State today; pays gratitude to Birsa Munda on his birth anniversary today.

👉 NDA to hold a meeting in Patna today over #Bihar election results.

World News

👉 Thousands of Donald Trump supporters rally in Washington DC to protest presidential election results.

👉 Global COVID-19 cases crosses 53.8 Million, Death tally crosses 1309780.