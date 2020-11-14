TNI Evening News Headlines – November 14, 2020

Odisha News

👉 Bhubaneswar reports 51 Covid-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours including 16 quarantine, 35 local contact cases; taking the total positive cases to 3007019 in the Capital City.

👉 71 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the Capital city in the last 24 hours.

👉 Odisha records 1271 Covid-19 recoveries today including 146 from Khordha, 116 from Cuttack and 103 from Baleswar. The total recovered cases of the State now stand at 296516.

👉 Police today arrested a notorious ganja peddler Imran Ali Raja Khan from Nabarangpur.

👉 Medical aspirant from Balangir ends life after his father died of COVID-19.

👉 Adulterated spices processing unit busted in Jagatpur industrial area of Cuttack.

India News

👉 BJP chief JP Nadda begins preparations for 2024 polls; to go on 100 days nationwide tour.

👉 India’s Covid-19 recovery rate stands at 93.05%, active case at 5.48%.

👉 3 farmers killed as SUV veers off road and hits them while they were working on a farm in Gujarat’s Patan district.

👉 Earthquake of magnitude 5.2 hits Mizoram’s Champhai district.

👉 Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes a ride on a tank in Longewala, Jaisalmer; distributes sweets among jawans.

👉 Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawans celebrate Diwali.

👉 A massive fire broke out at a factory in Valsad in Gujarat on Saturday morning. The blaze has been brought under control.

👉 Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to be present at NDA meet in Patna (Bihar) tomorrow.

👉 Akshay Kumar announces new film ‘Ram Setu’.

World News

👉 Deadly Typhoon Vamco lashes Philippines; leaving 53 dead, 22 missing and millions without power.