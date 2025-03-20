TNI Morning News Headlines – March 20, 2025

➡️Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi inaugurated the 19th Toshali National Crafts Mela at Janata Maidan in Bhubaneswar.
➡️Senior BJP Leader and former BJP Odisha President Samir Mohanty all set to be elected as the President of Odisha Olympic Association unopposed.
➡️Brain-dead Odisha youth Chandrasekhar Nayak saved five lives after his father donated his organs after a fatal accident at Bissamcuttack area in Rayagada district.
➡️Odisha EOW arrested Sushant Samal, a close aide of BJD leader Raja Chakra in transport scam case.
➡️Various districts across Odisha will experience Kalbaisakhi rainfall till March 23.
➡️Odisha today celebrates the World Pakhala Dibasa.
➡️Odisha YouTuber Tapi Mishra arrested over objectionable social media remarks.
➡️Disha Salian death: Father of Disha Salian, former manager of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput moves Bombay High Court, seeks FIR against Aaditya Thackeray, CBI probe.
➡️Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) staffer in Bengaluru arrested for leaking sensitive information to Pakistan.
➡️Jamia Millia Islamia announces sharp fee hike across courses for 2025-26.
➡️BCCI announces cash reward of Rs 58 crore for Team India for the triumph at the ICC Champions Trophy.
➡️Sensex jumps 478.13 points to 75,927.18 in early trade; Nifty surges 149.1 points to 23,056.70.
➡️Rupee falls 4 paise to 86.41 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️Israeli airstrike kills 16 at Gaza mourning gathering.
