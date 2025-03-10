TNI Morning News Headlines – March 10, 2025

➡️Odisha Assembly adjourned till 12.09 pm as Opposition BJD and Congress create ruckus.
➡️Odisha: Over 50% of Government universities and colleges are yet to get NAAC accreditation: Higher Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj.
➡️Odisha SRC issues advisory after IMD predicts rise in maximum temperature by 3 to 5 degree Celsius over the next four to five days.
➡️Orissa High Court acquits murder convict, who spent 14 years in jail, citing ‘lack of evidence’.
➡️Common application form for admissions into PG courses available from today in Odisha.
➡️Construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is now in its final phase.
➡️ED raids Bhupesh Baghel’s son, others in Chhattisgarh liquor ‘scam’
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on two-day visit to Mauritius from Tuesday.
➡️Sensex rises 88.94 points to 74,421.52 in early trade; Nifty up 41.10 points to 22,593.60.
➡️Rupee plunges 34 paise to 87.29 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️Second phase of Khelo India Winter Games 2025 begins in Gulmarg.
➡️Pakistan Cricket Board criticised for not sending representative to final of Champions Trophy 2025 in Dubai.
➡️Canada Liberal Party elects Mark Carney its new leader to succeed outgoing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
➡️India-Japan joint military drill ‘Dharma Guardian’ concludes at East Fuji.
Comments are closed.