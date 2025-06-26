TNI Morning News Headlines – June 26, 2025

📌Ratha Jatra 2025: Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) issues schedules of rituals. Mangala Alati at 6 am and chariot pulling at 4 pm.
📌Odisha Government will fill 1.5 lakh government vacancies over the next 5 years; recruit over 5,000 health care staff in 2025.
📌Orissa High Court condemns illegal demolition of a Balasore community centre, orders Rs 10 lakh compensation, with Rs 2 lakh from Tehsildar’s salary.
📌After death of siblings due to snakebite in Bolangir, father and son succumbed to snakebites in Mayurbhanj district.
📌1 dead, 11 missing after bus falls into Alakananda River in Uttarakhand’s Rudraprayag district.
📌Staffer from Navy’s headquarters in Delhi arrested for spying for Pakistan’s ISI during Oporation Sindoor.
📌Encounter breaks out between Naxalites and security personnel in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur district.
📌Sensex climbs 163.27 points to 82,918.78 in early trade; Nifty up 64.35 points to 25,309.10.
📌Rupee rises 20 paise to 85.88 against US dollar in early trade.
📌Defence Minister Rajnath Singh attends SCO Defence Ministers’ meeting at Qingdao, China; urges to end terrorism.
📌Operation Sindhu: India evacuates 272 Indians and 3 Nepalese nationals from war-hit Iran.
📌Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency chief David Barnea says operations in Iran will continue.
📌Nepali Special Court orders release of ex-PM Madhav Kumar Nepal on bail in land scam case.
📌Donald Trump says US-Iran talks likely next week.
📌Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Donald Trump discuss air defence, drone cooperation at NATO summit.
