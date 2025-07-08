TNI Morning News Headlines – July 8, 2025

📌Puri Ratha Jatra 2025: The sacred ‘Niladri Bije’ ritual, marking the return of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra to Shree Jagannath Temple will be observed today.
📌Odisha drivers’ union begins indefinite “steering down” strike, opposing police vehicle-checking powers; transport services affected.
📌Manmohan Samal officially elected (unopposed) as BJP Odisha President.
📌Dr. Siba Prasad Sethi, Medical Officer of CHC Kujang caught while ‘accepting bribe’ of Rs 10,000 to provide favourable post-mortem report.
📌Odisha Government orders probe into illegal land occupation by KISS and KIIT in Bhubaneswar.
📌Heavy rain to lash several Odisha districts today; IMD issues multiple warnings. Bargarh, Bolangir, and Nuapada under orange alert.
📌Tamil Nadu: Three students killed, six students injured after a School bus crossing railway tracks hit by train at Semmankuppam in Cuddalore District.
📌Industrialist Gopal Khemka murder case: One accused gunned down in police encounter, another accused arrested.
📌Nifty, Sensex open flat in red as Trump tariffs take centre stage.
📌RBI announces auction of two dated securities worth Rs 25,000 crore.
📌Former captain of the Indian cricket team, Sourav Ganguly turns 53.
📌India abstains from UN resolution on Afghanistan, calls for efforts to end exploitation of Afghan soil for terrorism.
📌Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Brasilia, marking the beginning of his official state visit to Brazil.
📌US extends suspension of reciprocal tariffs to Aug 1; relief to Indian exporters.
📌Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu has nominated US President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize.
📌US close to making deal with India, says Donald Trump amid new tariffs announced against 14 nations including allies Japan, South Korea.
📌US President Donald Trump announces 35% tariffs on Bangladesh.
📌US: Over 100 dead in Texas floods as rescue oporation continue amid improving weather.
