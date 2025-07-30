TNI Morning News Headlines – July 30, 2025

📌Cyclonic circulation to trigger heavy rainfall in Odisha over the next 48 hours.
📌Similipal emerges as Odisha’s ideal ground for tiger conservation; will soon receive male tigers.
📌Odisha Crime Branch detains teacher from Rayagada over OTET question paper leak case.
📌SJTA seeks Archaeological Survey of India (ASI)’s response over ‘leaked photo’ from Puri Jagannath Temple sanctum.
📌Under Operation Shiv Shakti, troops foiled an infiltration attempt along the LoC, eliminating 2 terrorists.
📌NASA-ISRO joint mission NISAR to launch at 5:40 pm today, countdown for the GSLV-F16 launch began at 2:10 pm Tuesday.
📌Shri Amarnathji Yatra has been suspended today from both Pahalgam and Baltal base camps due to heavy rain.
📌Flash floods claim 3 lives in Himachal’s Mandi.
📌Bihar Government announces hike in incentive for rural health workers ahead of assembly polls. They will now get Rs 3,000 per month as an incentive.
📌Chambal river crosses danger mark after heavy rains in Rajasthan.
📌Renowned British Indian economist and House of Lords peer Meghnad Desai passed away. He was 85.
📌President Droupadi Murmu receives credentials from ambassadors of Dominican Republic, Timor-Leste, Sri Lanka, and Gabon at Rashtrapati Bhavan.
📌An earthquake of magnitude 8.7 hit Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, Russia, on 29th July 23:24 pm.
📌A tsunami warning of up to 3 meters has been issued along Japan’s Pacific coast.
📌Tsunami alerts have been issued for Hawaii, California and Alaska following a massive magnitude 8.8 earthquake off the coast of Russia.
📌Attack by militants on a military base in Burkina Faso has killed about 50 soldiers.
📌India reiterates for immediate ceasefire, dialogue and diplomacy amid Israel-Palestine conflict.
