Odisha No 1 among States in Coal Production: Union Minister Reddy

TNI Bureau: Odisha is the No.1 among States in coal production, said Union Coal and Mines Minster G Kishan Reddy in the Parliament on Tuesday.

While replying to a query in the Parliament yesterday, the Union Minister informed that Odisha is the leading state of the country in coal production as it recorded a production of 269.36 MT in 2024-25 fiscal.

Besides, Odisha exported 254.63 MT of coal in the financial year of 2024-25 and none of the power plant of the state faced shortage of coal in last three years, the Minister added.

Reddy further said that increase in coal production in Odisha proves beneficial country.