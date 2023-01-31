TNI Morning News Headlines – January 31, 2023

➡️ 2 injured as major fire breaks out at the District Registration Office at Chandni Chowk in Cuttack; 2 fire tenders deployed to douse the flame.
➡️ Malkangiri police arrested a teacher in connection with leak of question papers of Gujarat Panchayat Service Selection Board (GPSSB) recruitment examination.
➡️ Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to present the Economic Survey (2022-23) in Parliament today.
➡️ Budget Session: President Droupadi Murmu addresses the joint sitting of Lok Sabha & Rajya Sabha in the Central Hall of Parliament for the first time.
➡️ IMF (International Monetary Fund) projects India’s growth projection to be 6.1% for 2023.
➡️ Rupee falls 9 paise to 81.61 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️ Peshawar mosque attack: Toll rises to 83; Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP) deny responsibility.
➡️ Khalistani supporters attack Indians in carrying Tricolour in Australia’s Melbourne; 5 injured.
