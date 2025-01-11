TNI Morning News Headlines – January 11, 2025

➡️President Droupadi Murmu presented Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awards to NRIs including Odisha-born Ravi Kumar (CEO of Cognizant) for their exceptional contributions.
➡️Pravasi Bharatiya Divas: ASEAN India Economic Council signs agreement to bolster India’s ties with 10 nations.
➡️Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) exhibition at Janata Maidan in Bhubaneswar will be open to the public from today.
➡️Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan along with state ministers participated in the Tata Steel Kapilash walkathon in Dhenkanal.
➡️Severe Cold Wave in Odisha: 5 places slip below 10 degrees Celsius. Similiguda recorded a minimum temperature of 7.2 degrees Celsius, lowest among cities in Odisha.
➡️Orissa High Court has lifted the interim stay on the eviction process for the Baikuntha Dham ashram in Khandagiri area.
➡️Uttar Pradesh: Devotees in huge numbers arrive at Ayodhya Ram Mandir on the auspicious occasion of the first anniversary of ‘Pran Pratishtha’ of Ram lala.
➡️Assam mining tragedy: Body of another labourer trapped in coal quarry recovered
➡️AAP MLA Gurpreet Gogi found dead, family claims he shot himself accidentally.
➡️Rahul Gandhi granted bail in Savarkar defamation case, next hearing on February 18.
➡️Indian economy likely to be ‘a little weaker’ in 2025: IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva.
➡️Singapore’s President Tharman Shanmugaratnam to visit India next week.
➡️PM Modi to attend AI Action Summit in France on February 10-11: French President Macron.
➡️Bangladesh to skip 150-year celebration of India Meteorological Department.
➡️Brazil issues 72-hour deadline to Meta over fact-checking practices.
➡️22 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza.
