TNI Morning News Headlines – January 08, 2025

➡️Miscreants kill man by severing head with sharp weapons on National Highway-16 near Rasulgarh.
➡️The 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) Convention has officially kick starts at Janata Maidan in Bhubaneswar. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Mansukh Mandviya addressed the event.
➡️PM Modi to be on two-day visit to Andhra Pradesh, Odisha from today.
➡️V. Narayanan appointed new Chairman of Indian Space Research Organisation and Secretary, Department of Space.
➡️Assam: One body recovered from the coal mine at 3 Kilo, Umrangso area where 9 people were trapped on January 6. Search and rescue operation is underway.
➡️Nitin Gadkari announces “cashless treatment” scheme for road accident victims under which Government will cover expenses of up to Rs 1.5 lakh for 7 days of treatment for road accident victims.
➡️Sensex drops 236.42 points to 77,962.69 in early trade; Nifty declines 62.45 points to 23,645.45.
➡️126 killed, several houses collapsed in Nepal-Tibet earthquake.
➡️Another earthquake of magnitude 4 on the Richter Scale jolted Tibet on Wednesday morning. The tremors were also felt in neighboring Nepal.
