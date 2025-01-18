TNI Morning News Headlines – January 18, 2025

➡️Recent forensic reports indicated that multiple firearms were used, 8 bullets fired at former Odisha Minister Naba Das.
➡️Bodies of 3 workers trapped under debris recovered at the Dalmia Cement Company site in Rajgangpur.
➡️Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam visited Raghurajpur village of Odisha, exploring its heritage craft and artisanal diversity.
➡️Justice Arindam Sinha appointed Acting Chief Justice of Orissa High Court.
➡️Income Tax Department continues its raid for the second consecutive day at the residence of Brajakishore Das, brother of Naba Das.
➡️SJTA announced launch of a website for settling land issues related to properties belonging to Lord Jagannath.
➡️PM Modi to distribute over 65 lakh property cards under Survey of Villages and Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Areas (SVAMITVA) scheme today.
➡️ The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) releases video of historic space-docking test of satellites under SpaDex mission.
➡️Maha Kumbh 2025: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to take a holy dip in the sacred waters of Sangam today.
➡️1521 nominations filed by 981 candidates for Delhi Assembly Elections.
➡️Mumbai Police intensifies search operation for accused in Saif Ali Khan attack case.
➡️Saif Ali Khan stabbing: Kareena Kapoor records statement to Bandra Police.
➡️Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency opens to mixed reviews and slow Box Office start.
➡️Israel Government approves ceasefire deal with Hamas to free hostages, end Gaza conflict.
