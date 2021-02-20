TNI Morning News Headlines- February 20, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ 3 including a patient killed as ambulance rams into a container truck at Bandalo under Tangi police limits in Cuttack district.

➡️ SOP to be released soon by Odisha Higher Education Dept to make all educational campuses across Odisha drug-free.

➡️ Odisha CM attends Niti Aayog Governing Council meeting chaired by PM Modi today.

➡️ Berhampur: Buguda Police Sub-Inspector (SI) arrested for forging a magistrate’s signature to release murder accused.

➡️ Several parts of Odish witness light rain fall under the influence of cyclonic circulation over Coastal Andhra Pradesh.

➡️ Nayagarh Pari murder case: SIT denied to conduct LVA test on juvenile accused.

India News

➡️ India reports 13,993 new COVID-19 cases, 10,307 discharges and 101 deaths in last 24 hours.

➡️ Total case tally stands at 1,09,77,387 including 1,43,127 active cases, 1,06,78,048 cured cases & 1,56,212 deaths.

➡️ Total number of samples tested up to 19th January is 21,02,61,480 including 7,86,618 samples tested yesterday: ICMR.

➡️ CBSE releases Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2021 answer key in the official website, ctet.nic.in or cbse.nic.in.

➡️ Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs 6th meeting of Governing Council of NITI Aayog.

➡️ Pangong Disengagement complete, next phase of India-China talks today.

➡️ West Bengal: BJP Yuva Morcha leaders Pamela Goswami and Prabir De arrested with 100 grams of cocaine last night.

➡️ Another lockdown in Bengaluru if norms ignored, warns Bengaluru Municipal Commissioner N. Manjunatha Prasad.

➡️ 56-year-old man dies after vaccination in Chikkaballapur of Karnataka, report awaited.

➡️ Khajuraho dance festival begins today on temple premises after 44 years.

➡️ Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu urges all MPs to be active facilitator in promoting native languages in large area they represent in Parliament.

➡️ Madhya Pradesh Congress has called half-day statewide ‘bandh’ today.

➡️ Petrol and diesel prices increase by 39 paise & 37 paise respectively.

➡️ Congress protests the fuel price rise in Rajasthan. CM Ashok Gehlot joins the protest.

➡️ Nitin Gadkari, Minister for Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH) launches ‘Go Electric’ Campaign to boost adoption of electric mobility vehicles.

World News

➡️ NASA Rover sends first Colour images of Mars, a selfie too.

➡️ UN Chief hails US return to 2015 Paris Agreement.

➡️ Prince Harry and his American wife Meghan permanently quit UK royal life.

➡️ Iran will reverse nuclear actions when US lifts sanctions: Foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.