Gyanesh Kumar’s Appointment as CEC Raises Political Eyebrows

TNI Bureau: The Congress has criticized the Centre’s “hasty” appointment of Gyanesh Kumar as Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), calling it a move to bypass Supreme Court scrutiny. Congress leader KC Venugopal alleged the decision violated constitutional spirit and undermined electoral integrity, as the CJI was excluded from the selection panel.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Rahul Gandhi termed the process “disrespectful,” urging the government to await the Supreme Court’s hearing on February 19. Kumar, a retired IAS officer, will serve until 2029. The Congress accused the BJP of manipulating the electoral process, citing concerns over EVMs and biased schedules, deepening suspicions over the appointment’s timing and intent.