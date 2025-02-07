TNI Morning News Headlines – February 07, 2025

➡️IMD predicts light rainfall in several parts of Odisha, including Keonjhar, Ganjam, and Koraput.
➡️Mo Bus hits vegetable vendor in Cuttack, trader hospitalised. Rising accidents of Mo Bus spark outrage.
➡️Man hospitalised after being tortured at police station in Bhadrak.
➡️Blackbuck population in Ganjam district rises to 8,789.
➡️Odisha Women’s Football Team for clinches Silver medal at the 38th National Games in Uttarakhand.
➡️India-England clash at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack tomorrow; players of both the teams will arrive in Bhubaneswar today.
➡️Delhi court to pronounce its judgement in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case against former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar.
➡️Delhi’s air quality improves to ‘moderate’ category.
➡️Schools from Delhi and Noida have received a fresh bomb threat message; bomb disposal team is at the spot.
➡️Arrest warrant in Ludhiana against Sonu Sood in connection to Rs 10 Lakh Fraud Case.
➡️More than 39.74 crore devotees took a holy dip till 6th February.
➡️Kerala Budget 2025-26: Finance minister KN Balagopal presents 5th Budget of 2nd Pinarayi Vijayan Govt.
➡️Kolkata RG Kar Medical College Rape and Murder: Supreme Court refuses to entertain parents’ fresh plea seeking reinvestigation for urgent hearing. The Court will hear the matter on March 17.
➡️RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra shares New Monetary Policy. The Monetary Policy Committee unanimously decided to reduce the policy rate by 25 basis points from 6.5% to 6.25%, first reduction in five years.
➡️EAM Jaishankar holds talks with Greek Foreign Minister, discusses IMEC, India-Mediterranean connect.
➡️4 killed as US military plane crashes in Philippines.
➡️Donald Trump signs executive order imposing sanctions on International Criminal Court.
➡️First batch of Mirage 2000 fighter jets from France have arrived in Ukraine.
➡️Australia all-rounder Marcus Stoinis announced his immediate retirement from ODI cricket.
