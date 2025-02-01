TNI Morning News Headlines – February 01, 2025

➡️Over 8,000 Government employees surrender ration cards in 2 days in Odisha.
➡️Odisha CM Mohan Majhi seeks apology from Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi for ‘disrespectful’ remarks on President Droupadi Murmu.
➡️India’s largest green ammonia plant to be set up in Odisha by Avaada in partnership with Casale.
➡️NIT Rourkela researchers develop advanced wastewater treatment technology.
➡️Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and MoS Finance Pankaj Chaudhary meet President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi before tabling the Union Budget 2025-26 in Parliament.
➡️President Droupadi Murmu ceremonially offers Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman the traditional ‘dahi-cheeni’ (curd and sugar) in anticipation of her Budget presentation.
➡️Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will take a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj today with his family.
➡️Mahakumbh 2025: Over 5.42 million devotees take dip in Triveni Sangam.
➡️Rate of 19 KG commercial LPG gas cylinders has been reduced by Rs 7 with effect from today.
➡️Union Budget 2025: Sensex trading in green; currently trading at 77,622.28 up by 121.71 points.
➡️Actress Mamta Kulkarni has been expelled from the Kinnar Akhada. The designation of Mahamandaleshwar has been revoked.
➡️India beat England by 15 runs in 4th T20I, take unassailable 3-1 lead in five-game series.
➡️White House says Donald Trump to impose Tariffs on Canada, Mexico, China at Weekend.
➡️Israel to free 183 Palestinians as 3 captives due for release in Gaza.
Comments are closed.