TNI Morning News Headlines – December 5, 2024

➡️4th phase of the 1st instalment money of Subhadra Yojana will be credited to the bank accounts of the beneficiary women on December 25.
➡️President Droupadi Murmu arrives at OUAT in Bhubaneswar to attend the 40th Convocation Ceremony on her third day of the Odisha visit.
➡️AIIMS Bhubaneswar introduces eastern India’s first 4D spine and gait analysis lab.
➡️Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi is likely to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the new Council of Ministers in Maharashtra today.
➡️Devendra Fadnavis set to be sworn in as Maharashtra CM today. Eknath Shinde to take oath as Maharashtra’s Deputy CM along with Ajit Pawar.
➡️Union Home Minister Amit Shah will move a Bill to amend the Disaster Management Act, 2005 in the Lok Sabha.
➡️Assam Government has decided to ban serving and consumption of beef in any restaurant, hotel and public places across the State.
➡️Ban on liquor, non-vegetarian food imposed around Vaishno Devi Shrine at Katra, Jammu and Kashmir.
➡️UP CM Yogi Adityanath to inaugurate the 43rd Ramayan Mela in Ayodhya.
➡️Tamil Nadu: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami and party leaders pay floral tributes to former CM J Jayalalithaa on her 8th death anniversary today.
➡️Opposition MPs wear jackets symbolising their protest over the Adani issue and stage a demonstration at the Parliament premises.
➡️Woman killed, Son injured in Stampede at Pushpa-2 Premier Screening in Hyderabad.
➡️Council of ministers in Jharkhand to take oath on Thursday.
➡️Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal arrives at Takhat Sri Kesgarh Sahib in Rupnagar district to perform ‘sewa’.
➡️Sensex climbs 242.54 points to 81,198.87 in early trade; Nifty up 72.5 points to 24,539.95.
➡️Rupee rises 4 paise to 84.71 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️Team India wins Men’s Hockey Junior Asia Cup 2024 Hockey with a 5-3 triumph over Pakistan in the FINAL in Muscat, Oman.
➡️India opt to bat against Australia in first Women’s ODI in Brisbane.
➡️20 Palestinians killed in Israeli strike on Gaza.
➡️Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck will arrive in India today for a two-day official visit.
Comments are closed.