TNI Morning News Headlines – December 31, 2024

➡️Another farmer dies after witnessing crop loss in Niali area. 6 farmers kill self in 7 days owing to alleged crop loss in Odisha.
➡️Odisha CM Mohan Majhi, Deputy CMs Pravati Parida and KV Singh Deo appealed well wishers and supporters not to bring flowers or gifts while visiting him on the occasion of New Year.
➡️Tigress Zeenat, tranquilized after keeping 3 states on toes for 21 days.
➡️ISRO achieves milestone with successful space docking experiment launch.
➡️India becomes 4th Nation to achieve space docking with indigenously developed ‘Bharatiya docking system’.
➡️ISRO set to launch NVS-02 satellite in Jan 2025, with more missions planned for upcoming year.
➡️Drugs worth Rs 6.6 crore seized during raids in Kolkata, West Bengal.
➡️India assures support for Kerala’s Nimisha Priya sentenced to death in Yemen.
➡️Pakistan joins Security Council in 2025; will get virtual veto on designating terrorists.
➡️US Court upholds sexual abuse verdict against Donald Trump.
➡️South Korea to conduct a safety inspection of all Boeing 737-800 aircraft operated by domestic airlines following a Jeju Air Co. plane crash that claimed 179 lives the previous day.
➡️Ethiopia road accident: 71 lives lost as truck plunges into river.
➡️Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt settle divorce after eight years of legal battle.
