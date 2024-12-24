TNI Morning News Headlines – December 24, 2024

By Sagarika Satapathy
Bird census is going to be conducted on a single day on January 18, 2025: DFO of Chilika Wildlife, Amlan Nayak.
➡️No plans to increase electricity tariff in Odisha, informs Deputy CM KV Singh Deo.
 
➡️Congress to hold protests in all districts of Odisha today against Home Minister Amit Shah’s remarks on BR Ambedkar.
 
➡️A fire breaks out at a pressure cooker godown at Satya Nagar in Bhubaneswar;
 
➡️3-year-old girl slips into borewell in Rajasthan, rescue operation underway.
 
➡️AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal promises free treatment for senior citizens over 60 under the Sanjeevani Yojna.
 
➡️Illegal immigration nexus busted in Delhi, 11 Bangladeshi citizens arrested.
 
➡️Trinamool Congress (TMC) hold protest over remarks against Ambedkar in West Bengal.
 
➡️Hyderabad Police on Monday issued a notice to Allu Arjun, directing him to appear before them at Chikkadpally Police Station in connection with Sandhya theatre stampede case.
 
➡️Rupee falls 5 paise to hit all-time low of 85.16 against US dollar in early trade.
 
➡️India captain Rohit Sharma dismisses injury concerns ahead of fourth Test against Australia.
 
➡️External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will visit US from December 24-29; first high-level trip from India after Donald Trump won the US presidential election.
 
➡️US expresses concern over sentencing of 25 civilians by Pakistan military court.
 
➡️Former President Bill Clinton hospitalised after developing fever, now stable.
