TNI Morning News Headlines – December 24, 2024

➡️No plans to increase electricity tariff in Odisha, informs Deputy CM KV Singh Deo.
➡️Bird census is going to be conducted on the 18th of January 2025: DFO of Chilika Wildlife, Amlan Nayak.
➡️Congress to hold protests in all districts of Odisha today against Home Minister Amit Shah’s remarks on BR Ambedkar.
➡️A fire breaks out at a pressure cooker godown at Satya Nagar in Bhubaneswar;
➡️3-year-old girl slips into borewell in Rajasthan, rescue operation underway.
➡️AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal promises free treatment for senior citizens over 60 under the Sanjeevani Yojna.
➡️Illegal immigration nexus busted in Delhi, 11 Bangladeshi citizens arrested.
➡️Trinamool Congress (TMC) hold protest over remarks against Ambedkar in West Bengal.
➡️Hyderabad Police on Monday issued a notice to Allu Arjun, directing him to appear before them at Chikkadpally Police Station in connection with Sandhya theatre stampede case.
➡️Rupee falls 5 paise to hit all-time low of 85.16 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️India captain Rohit Sharma dismisses injury concerns ahead of fourth Test against Australia.
➡️External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will visit US from December 24-29; first high-level trip from India after Donald Trump won the US presidential election.
➡️US expresses concern over sentencing of 25 civilians by Pakistan military court.
➡️Former President Bill Clinton hospitalised after developing fever, now stable.
