TNI Morning News Headlines – December 17, 2024

➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Bhubaneswar twice in January 2025. First visit for the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas from January 8 to January 10, second visit for Utkarsh Odisha conclave, from January 27 and 28.
➡️Cold wave sweeps Odisha, 11 places record temp below 10 Degree Celsius, G. Udayagiri shivers at 4.8 degree Celsius.
➡️Puri Srimandir Ratna Bhandar repair work will begin today.
➡️Odisha Government is planning to set up a new cybercrime wing for high-level investigation: Chief Minister Mohan Majhi at the valedictory session of the 69th Police Duty Meet.
➡️Odisha Government announces one month’s additional salary, hike in uniform allowances for police personnel.
➡️Centre to introduce ‘One Nation, One Election’ bill in Lok Sabha today.
➡️Padma Shri awardee Tulasi Gouda from Karnataka, renowned for planting over 30,000 saplings, passed away. She was 80.
➡️President Droupadi Murmu will arrive in Hyderabad on Tuesday for a five-day southern sojourn.
➡️Average air quality index (AQI) of Delhi NCR breaches 400 mark, enters ‘severe’ category.
➡️BJP likely to get new president in February: Reports.
➡️A teenager from PoK was repatriated after six days after he inadvertently crossed the LoC in J&K’s Poonch district.
➡️12 Indian nationals were found dead at a restaurant in Georgia’s mountain resort of Gudauri due to carbon monoxide poisoning.
➡️IND vs AUS, 3rd Test: India reach 167-6 at lunch on day four of the third Test against Australia in Brisbane.
