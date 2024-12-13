TNI Morning News Headlines – December 13, 2024

➡️Jaladhar Sahu, President of Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in Dharmasala constituency in Jajpur district, has tendered his resignation from the party.
➡️Truck hits Odisha athlete Dutee Chand’s BMW car in Cuttack city, driver arrested.
➡️Class 10 student dies after being administered ‘wrong’ injection in Karanjia, Mayurbhanj district.
➡️Lok Sabha will commence a two-day debate on the Constitution’s 75th anniversary.
➡️6 schools in Delhi received bomb threat emails today. Nothing suspicious found yet: Delhi Police.
➡️RBI receives bomb threat in email, written in Russian,
targeting its Mumbai office.
➡️Six including minor boy killed in Tamil Nadu hospital fire.
➡️PM Modi will launch key development projects worth Rs 5,500 crore that aim to improve amenities for the 2025 Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj.
➡️President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi, Parliamentarians pay floral tributes to 2001 Parliament attack martyrs.
➡️BJP announces Ram temple project in West Bengal after TMC MLA’s proposal for Babri Masjid-like mosque.
➡️The Congress party on Thursday released its first list of 21 candidates for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.
➡️Jason Gillespie steps down as Pakistan head coach ahead of Test series against South Africa.
➡️Amazon donates $1 million to Trump’s inauguration fund, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos plans visit.
➡️Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta donates $1 million to Donald Trump’s inaugural fund: Report.
