TNI Morning News Headlines – December 11, 2025

📌IndiGo crisis continues at Bhubaneswar Airport: 8 flights cancelled.
📌Several areas of Kandhamal and Koraput reported temperatures near 5°C, coldest spells of the season on Thursday morning; Bhubaneswar falls by 9.6 degree Celsius. Minimum temperatures fell below 10°C in as many as 13 places.
📌Ashtadhatu idols, stolen 42 years ago from Bada Gopaljew Temple in Subarnapur, were recovered by the CBI.
📌Large quantity of Odisha Government-supplied medicines found dumped along Balasore road; authorities launch probe.
📌India’s freight loading rises to 1,617 MT in 2024-25, making Railways World’s second largest freight carrier.
📌Goa nightclub fire: Passports of absconding Luthra brothers suspended. Co-owner Ajay Gupta brought to Goa from Delhi.
📌North Goa district administration bans fireworks inside nightclubs, hotels and other tourist establishments.
📌DGCA has formed an 8-member team to closely monitor IndiGo.
📌Delhi records AQI of 288 in ‘poor’ category.
📌Second phase of polling in the crucial local body elections in seven districts of Kerala is underway.
📌Sensex advances 141.25 points to 84,532.52 in early trade; Nifty up 43.25 points to 25,801.25.
📌3,000 cops deployed for in Mohali for tomorrow’s T20 International cricket match between India and South Africa.
📌Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will soon meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi: Israel PMO.
📌Italian Deputy PM Tajani calls meeting with PM Modi very positive.
📌Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk says he is looking forward to serving India with his affordable internet service Starlink.
