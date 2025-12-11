Journalist Ashok Palei Passes Away in a Road Accident

TNI Bureau: Ashok Palei (49), a journalist working with the Sambad Jeypore edition, passed away following a tragic road accident on Wednesday afternoon. He was travelling to Dhodra near Umerkote in Nabarangpur district to attend the dashah ceremony of a relative when the accident occurred.

Near Dabugaon Jayaguru Kendra, his motorcycle met with an accident, leaving him critically injured. He suffered severe head and hand injuries. Local residents rushed him to the Dabugaon Community Health Centre for initial treatment. Later, he was shifted to the Nabarangpur District Headquarters Hospital. As his condition did not improve, he was taken to a private hospital in Jeypore, where doctors declared him dead.

Ashok Palei had been associated with the editorial department of the Sambad Jeypore edition since 2019. He was also known as a writer, announcer and dedicated volunteer.