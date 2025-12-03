TNI Morning News Headlines – December 03, 2025

📌Odisha CM Mohan Majhi reviews District Mineral Foundation (DMF) meeting; directs departments to submit DMF audit and annual reports.
📌YouTuber Shubhankar Mishra issues an apology after backlash over his remarks on unmarried couples visiting the Jagannath Temple.
📌CHSE, Odisha likely to announce the schedule for the upcoming +2 examinations today.
📌Cold wave continue to disrupt normal life in Kandhamal; Daringbadi registered a minimum temperature of 11.5 degrees on Tuesday.
📌IND-SA T-20 at Cuttack Barabati Stadium: Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) to allocate tickets to affiliated institutions today
📌BJD files complaint against Odisha CM Mohan Majhi for ‘racial’ and ‘derogatory’ remarks.
📌FIR registered against former MP and BJD leader Pradeep Majhifor for threatening to shoot District Welfare Officer in Nabarangpur linked to pressure cooker explosion incident in a school hostel.
📌Crackdown on illegal Bangladeshis continues in Odisha: 28 more suspects detained in Jagatsinghpur, Bhadrak
📌India’s World Annual Conclave 2025: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said India has brought back 28,000 citizens from conflict zones in past 3 years.
📌Delhi records AQI level of 376, remains in ‘Very Poor’ Category.
📌Opposition leaders protest against Labour laws in Parliament premises.
📌Delhi: BJP’s Sumar Kumar Gupta wins MCD bypoll from Chandni Chowk.
📌PM Narendra Modi to meet all BJP RS and LS West Bengal MPs in Parliament today: Sources.
📌Sensex declines 165.35 points to 84,972.92 in early trade; Nifty down 77.85 points to 25,954.35.
📌Rupee falls 9 paise to record low of 90.05 against US dollar in early trade.
📌Operation Sagar Bandhu: Indian Army special contingent has reached Sri Lanka to undertake Humanitarian and Disaster Relief Operations. India sends mobile field hospital, over 70 medical personnel to cyclone-hit Sri Lanka.
📌Malaysia says deep-sea search for long-missing Flight 370 will resume December 30.
