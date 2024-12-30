TNI Morning News Headlines – December 30, 2024

➡️Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi, along with Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari, visited the farmers in Gajapati, Ganjam and Nayagarh districts to assess crop damage due to unseasonal rainfall.
➡️Cold wave to sweep Odisha on New Year’s Day; Yellow Warning issued for Bargarh, Balangir, Nuapada, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj and Sambalpur districts.
➡️Devotees to enter Puri Srimandir through only Singhadwar on December 31 & January 1: SJTA.
➡️Kaamya Karthikeyan, a 17-year-old student from Mumbai becomes youngest female to scale world’s seven highest peaks.
➡️ISRO is set to launch SpaDeX mission, two satellites tonight from the Sriharikota to demonstrate the docking and undocking of spacecraft in orbit. This will make India the fourth country in the world to achieve the feat.
➡️Farmer organisations call for Punjab bandh; Roads blocked, train services affected.
➡️Efforts still underway to rescue 3-year-old girl trapped in borewell a week ago in Rajasthan’s Kiratpura village in Kotputli-Behror district.
➡️Rupee falls 5 paise to 85.53 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️Sensex declines 142.26 points to 78,556.81 in early trade; Nifty dips 48.35 points to 23,765.05.
➡️Melbourne | Australia bowled out for 234 in the second innings of the 4th Test match. India need to score 340 runs to win.
➡️Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rishabh Pant bat out afternoon session to take India to 112/3 at tea.
➡️Former US President, Champion of Human Rights and Nobel Peace Prize Winner, Jimmy Carter dies at 100.
